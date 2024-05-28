Future PLC Announces Significant Share Buyback

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

Future PLC has reported a substantial share buyback, with 67,004 ordinary shares acquired on May 24, 2024, at prices ranging from 1,012 to 1,049 pence per share, averaging 1,035.8196 pence. These shares are set to be cancelled, which follows the company’s purchase of 177,198 shares since May 22, amounting to over £1.8 million. Post-transaction, Future PLC holds no shares in treasury, with a total of 115,032,102 shares in issuance.

For further insights into GB:FUTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.