Future plc Announces Share Capital Details

November 04, 2024 — 03:57 am EST

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

Future plc has announced that as of October 31, 2024, its share capital comprises 110,805,295 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. This provides a clear framework for shareholders to assess and notify any changes in their interest in the company, adhering to the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

