Future plc Announces Share Capital Details

Future plc has announced that as of October 31, 2024, its share capital comprises 110,805,295 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. This provides a clear framework for shareholders to assess and notify any changes in their interest in the company, adhering to the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

