Future of ETFs is Active: JPMorgan

According to Travis Spence, the head of ETF distribution at JPMorgan Asset Management, future growth in the ETF industry will be driven by active strategies that will be the main source of innovation in the space.

Currently, active funds only account for 5% of the total market but account for 25% of inflows. Some of the reasons that investors are favoring active ETFs is greater transparency, liquidity, and pricing. Thus, he believes that more active strategies will be accessible through ETFs in the coming years. And he sees growth in the US and internationally, although adoption has been slower in the latter.

In fixed income, he believes that active managers have some advantages due to greater inefficiencies in the market and increased difficulty and constraints of tracking a fixed income benchmark. Additionally, many market cap-based indices are overrepresented with indebted companies.

He added that, “It is easy to see why an active approach to fixed income makes sense. Even passive ETFs are arguably active due to the availability of bonds. Having an active approach in fixed income, where you do not automatically hold the most indebted issuers, fully integrate ESG and actively manage turnover and transaction costs, can offer an attractive solution for investors.”

Finsum: JPMorgan’s head of ETF distribution, Travis Spence, shares why he’s optimistic about active fixed income, and the trends driving its growth.

