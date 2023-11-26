Future Millionaire: 3 Undiscovered Stocks to 10X in the Next Decade

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The relentless pursuit of untapped potential in the stock market often leads investors on a quest to uncover hidden gems. In the dynamic realm of equities, the spotlight seldom remains on the known giants; instead, it illuminates the trajectories of burgeoning yet undiscovered stocks. These companies may not dominate financial headlines, but the blueprint for exponential growth lies within their strategic moves.

The first one’s acquisition of strategic business unveiled a treasure trove of assets, catapulting its revenue to staggering heights. Meanwhile, the second’s tech-driven focus and strategic acquisition fortified its global presence and client base. The third’s diversified revenue streams and innovative tech solutions showcased a resilient growth strategy.

Read more to delve deep into these three stocks’ strategic acquisitions, innovative technologies, and impressive growth patterns. From revenue surges to market adaptability and technological prowess, these companies are carving their paths toward becoming the market titans of tomorrow.

Cogent (CCOI)

Cogent’s (NASDAQ:CCOI) recent acquisition of the Sprint business has led to a monumental expansion in its annualized revenue run rate, surpassing the $1 billion mark (Q3 2023). This acquisition brought in a substantial number of large enterprise customers, including Fortune 500 companies, significantly augmenting Cogent’s customer base and revenue streams.

Fundamentally, the immediate impact of the acquisition on quarterly total revenues showcased an impressive 83.6% year-over-year increase to $275.4 million. This growth signifies the immense potential for revenue generation resulting from integrating Sprint’s business operations into Cogent.

Notably, acquiring the Sprint business provided Cogent with extensive infrastructure assets. This includes fiber-optic roots, facilities, and tens of thousands of route miles of dark fiber. Such assets would have been challenging for Cogent to assemble independently, underscoring the strategic advantage gained through this acquisition.

Strategically, adding 18,905 route miles of intercity-owned fiber and 12,570 route miles of metropolitan-owned fiber from the Sprint acquisition significantly expanded Cogent’s network footprint. These assets enhance Cogent’s capabilities to offer comprehensive and reliable connectivity services to its expanded customer base.

Interestingly, Cogent didn’t just acquire infrastructure but also valuable human capital. The acquisition brought in highly experienced Sprint employees with an average tenure of 22 years. This infusion of skilled and knowledgeable personnel contributes to Cogent’s workforce strength, bringing in diverse expertise and a deep understanding of the industry, which could prove invaluable for the company’s growth and operational excellence.

Finally, Cogent provides multi-year revenue growth guidance between 5% and 7% per year, aiming for sustained long-term growth. Thus, the projection of approximately 100 basis points of expansion in EBITDA margin per year further underscores the company’s commitment to sustained profitability and operational efficiency.

Concentrix (CNXC)

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) stands out due to its focus on technology-infused services and digital CX solutions. Integrating AI-driven tools for productivity improvement and enhanced customer interactions has been a core strategy. The deployment of AI solutions across operations resulted in significant efficiency gains and richer customer insights, which can drive further revenue growth and operational effectiveness.

Additionally, the acquisition of Webhelp has significantly expanded Concentrix’s client base by over 1K new clients. Moreover, the company’s ability to offset volume softness with select large clients by experiencing growth across strategic verticals, especially in health care, banking, financial services, insurance, e-commerce, and travel, signifies its adaptability and capability to diversify its revenue streams.

Furthermore, the strategic acquisition of Webhelp holds immense promise for Concentrix. The company foresees enhanced revenue growth, profitability, and non-GAAP EPS accretion within the first and second years post-acquisition. The anticipated cost synergies are $120 million by the third year, and substantial progress has already been made toward this goal. This reflects Concentrix’s efficiency in integrating acquisitions and extracting synergistic benefits.

Moreover, Concentrix’s Q4 includes contributions from Webhelp, projecting reported revenue from $2.19 billion to $2.215 billion. This guidance indicates the company’s expected sustained growth and a positive outlook for its performance in the near term.

Finally, the successful integration of Webhelp is expected to create a resilient global platform for growth and value creation. This move is significant in diversifying the client base, enhancing capabilities, and providing a unique customer engagement offering that can withstand market fluctuations.

Perion (PERI)

To begin with the top line, in Q3 2023, Perion (NASDAQ:PERI) achieved a substantial revenue increase of 17% year-over-year. This consistent growth pattern aligns with a robust two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%. It showcases the company’s ability to sustain revenue expansion over an extended period.

Additionally, the strategic diversification of revenue streams is a notable strength. Retail media revenue more than doubled, growing by an exceptional 112% year-over-year. It contributes significantly to display advertising revenue (30% compared to 7% the previous year). This diversification mitigates risk and allows the company to capture opportunities across different sectors.

Looking at expansion in high-growth markets, the company’s growth drivers, particularly in retail media and Connected TV (CTV), have demonstrated exceptional performance. Year-to-date CTV revenue surged by an impressive 48% over the previous year, surpassing market growth rates. The company’s US retail media revenue experienced a remarkable 81% year-over-year increase. It is significantly outpacing the anticipated US retail media industry growth of less than 20% in 2023.

Notably, the continuous enhancement of adjusted EBITDA to contribution, excluding the Traffic Acquisition Costs ratio, reached 55% in Q3 2023, up from 51% in the prior year, suggesting an improved operational efficiency.

Fundamentally, Perion’s success is underpinned by its commitment to technological innovation. It offers unique, technology-driven multichannel solutions for advertisers, leveraging advanced data analytics and AI capabilities to effectively personalize advertising across diverse media channels.

Lastly, Perion’s agility in adapting to market trends is exemplified by its ability to foresee shifts in consumer behavior. For instance, during the writer’s strike, the company swiftly adjusted its CTV solutions to cater to the demand for live events over on-demand content, showcasing its responsiveness to market dynamics.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

