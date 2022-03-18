Future militaries will be pricey and fully loaded

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Western governments are getting tooled up. Since Russia’s all-out assault on Ukraine, Germany has vowed to spend 100 billion euros on upgrading its military, bolstering defence stocks like Rheinmetall. More soldiers and spruced-up nuclear arsenals are additional requirements.

Germany’s top general reckons its armed forces are “more or less bare https://www.linkedin.com/posts/alfons-mais-46744b99_du-wachst-morgens-auf-und-stellst-fest-es-activity-6902486582067044353-RZky/?fbclid=IwAR1H-1qB_NNHsVnM3FLJOTPOOfiABLRTLASV7KGtBZPvKZrxxztSfrlHLHg” after years of being relegated as a spending priority. That’s changing fast. New Chancellor Olaf Scholz has earmarked 44 billion euros for fighter jets and ammunition. NATO peers are following suit. Poland is buying MQ-9 Reaper drones and Britain is shelling out $700 million on a U.S. defence system. Jefferies analysts reckon the Western alliance needs to fork out a collective 62 billion euros a year to meet its requirement for defence spending equal to 2% of GDP.

With threats ranging from cyber-warfare to nuclear assault to old-fashioned ground invasion, militaries need an array of technology, hardware and trained personnel. The United States, the world’s pre-eminent military power, splashes 10% of its budget on defence and has 2.3 million personnel https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/military-size-by-country, 0.7% of its population. The German ratio is just 0.25%. Bringing that into line with America would require an extra 14 billion euros, assuming an average salary of 37,000 euros, according to Breakingviews calculations.

Aircraft, missiles and drones are also crucial. Germany has already ordered 35 U.S. F-35 fighter jets, made by Lockheed Martin, to replace its ageing Tornado combat planes. Shares of defence contractors like Lockheed and Rheinmetall, as well as Britain’s BAE Systems, France’s Thales and Italy’s Leonardo, have risen by between 22% and 73% since the Russian invasion. Based on their valuation multiples and EBITDA margins, the gains imply that the five companies will snag nearly $20 billion of additional annual revenue, according to Breakingviews calculations.

Investment in more nukes also looks likely. Before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear sabre-rattling, the debate was all about decommissioning such weapons. Britain spends 2 billion pounds a year maintaining its Trident nuclear submarine fleet. Replacing it would cost over 200 billion pounds, according https://cnduk.org/resources/205-billion-cost-trident to the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament. That works in favour of companies like Lockheed Martin, which manufactures an F-35 capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

After the pandemic, peaceniks had assumed military budgets would make way for increased health and social spending. Putin has shot down such hopes.

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Feb. 27 announced a sharp increase in defence spending to more than 2% of its economic output in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This year’s military budget would more than double to 100 billion euros, he said.

- Berlin will buy 35 U.S. F-35 fighter jets to replace its ageing fleet of Tornado multi-role combat aircraft, it said on March 14. It will also purchase 15 Eurofighter jets equipped for electronic warfare, a capability yet to be developed by Franco-German producer Airbus, according to a confidential document sent to lawmakers.

- The bulk of additional spending announced so far is for warplanes and ammunition, said Marcus Faber, a defence expert and member of the Free Democrats, a junior coalition partner in Scholz’s government. At least 44 billion euros had been earmarked for spending on modern armaments, Bloomberg reported on March 15.

- Poland wants to buy U.S.-made MQ-9 Reaper drones, the Defence Ministry’s Armament Agency said on March 16.

- As of March 18, shares in German defence contractor Rheinmetall were up 73% since the launch of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24. Italy’s Leonardo was up 39%, while France’s Thales and Britain’s BAE Systems had gained 26% and 21% respectively.

