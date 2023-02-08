Future Mexican lithium tie-ups must give state majority stake: LitioMx CEO

By Valentine Hilaire

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Future lithium mining joint ventures between Mexico's new state-run company and private producers must give the government a majority stake, the head of LitioMx told Reuters, while also expressing an openness to offer tax breaks to kick-off projects.

Championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexican lawmakers enacted a lithium nationalization last year seeking to ensure government control over the country's nascent lithium industry, even as opponents sharply criticized the move as likely to dissuade private investment in Mexican mostly clay-based deposits.

But in the interview late on Wednesday, LitioMx Chief Executive Pablo Taddei stressed that private players could partner up with the new state-owned company so long as the government can exercise control over the projects, which the government has declared strategic.

"There isn't any doubt that the Mexican government must have control in a strategic association with private companies," said Taddei.

Taddei, who holds graduate degrees from Harvard University and the University of Michigan in the United States, added that the government was also prepared to offer tax incentives in an effort to make such tie-ups attractive to both sides.

