Future Metals NL Sets Key Shareholder Meeting

Future Metals NL has announced a general meeting for shareholders on June 25, 2024, at their Perth office, with significant voting items on the agenda, including the approval to issue options and shares under various resolutions. Shareholders’ votes are crucial, and those eligible to vote will be the registered shareholders as of June 23, 2024. The agenda includes resolutions on issuing underwriter options, shares to a named individual, and ratification of agreements to issue shares to two parties.

