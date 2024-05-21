FUTURE METALS NL Seeks New Securities Quotation

Future Metals NL (AU:FME) has released an update.

FUTURE METALS NL has announced the application for quotation of 13,025,263 new fully paid ordinary securities under the ASX code FME, dated May 17, 2024. This move, detailed in the company’s latest Appendix 2A filing, is set to create a buzz among investors tracking stock market developments.

For further insights into AU:FME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.