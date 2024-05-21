News & Insights

FUTURE METALS NL Seeks New Securities Quotation

May 21, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk

Future Metals NL (AU:FME) has released an update.

FUTURE METALS NL has announced the application for quotation of 13,025,263 new fully paid ordinary securities under the ASX code FME, dated May 17, 2024. This move, detailed in the company’s latest Appendix 2A filing, is set to create a buzz among investors tracking stock market developments.

