Future Metals NL Secures AGM Approval and Board Change

Future Metals NL (AU:FME) has released an update.
Future Metals NL announced that all resolutions from their 2024 Annual General Meeting were approved, including a special resolution, demonstrating strong shareholder support. The company also announced a board change with Non-Executive Director Justin Tremain stepping down due to increased commitments elsewhere.
