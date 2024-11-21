Future Metals NL Secures AGM Approval and Board Change

Future Metals NL (AU:FME) has released an update.

Future Metals NL announced that all resolutions from their 2024 Annual General Meeting were approved, including a special resolution, demonstrating strong shareholder support. The company also announced a board change with Non-Executive Director Justin Tremain stepping down due to increased commitments elsewhere.

