Future Metals Announces Director Justin Tremain’s Departure

Future Metals NL (AU:FME) has released an update.

Future Metals NL has announced that Justin Tremain has stepped down as a director, effective November 22, 2024. Tremain holds a significant interest in the company, with 5,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares and 3,500,000 performance rights set to expire in June 2027. This change in leadership might influence the company’s strategic direction and investor sentiment.

