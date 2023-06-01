Future (LSE:FUTR) Price Target Decreased by 15.65% to 1,817.25

The average one-year price target for Future (LSE:FUTR) has been revised to 1,817.25 / share. This is an decrease of 15.65% from the prior estimate of 2,154.40 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 674.68 to a high of 4,293.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 148.43% from the latest reported closing price of 731.50 / share.

Future Maintains 0.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.46%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Future. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUTR is 0.25%, a decrease of 16.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 10,565K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,503K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTR by 13.04% over the last quarter.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 1,020K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares, representing an increase of 23.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTR by 40.46% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 1,000K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 927K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 865K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTR by 6.40% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 637K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

