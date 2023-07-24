Future Israel rate hikes depend on shekel moves -cenbank minutes

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, July 24 (Reuters) - The near-term course of Israeli interest rates is largely dependent on the shekel ILS=, according to minutes published on Monday of the Bank of Israel's July 10 decision where it paused its rate hike cycle.

Four of the five rate setters at the Bank of Israel's monetary policy committee voted to leave the benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 4.75% following 10 straight rate increases that had lifted the policy rate from 0.1% in April of 2022. One member supported a 25 basis point increase to 5.0%.

The panel assessed that the more than year-long tightening process in Israel and abroad has moderated inflation and rates are appropriately restrictive to continue the easing of price pressures.

MPC members noted that economic activity remains high, inflation is high but showing signs of slowing and the labour market is tight.

"Therefore, the monetary committee decided to leave the interest rate unchanged, but sees a real possibility of having to raise the interest rate in future decisions, if the inflation environment does not continue to moderate as expected," the minutes said.

Policymakers said that the weak shekel continues to be "significant factor delaying the convergence of the

inflation rate back to the target."

The inflation rate eased to 4.2% in June from 4.6% in May, but remains well above the government's 1-3% annual target.

Since late January when the government unveiled a controversial judicial overhaul plan, setting off mass protests and harming foreign inflows, the shekel has weakened some 8% versus the dollar. Israel's central bank estimates the exchange rate has an influence of up to 20% on inflation.

"The trend of depreciation in the shekel partly reflects some increase in the economy’s risk premium, and to the extent that the trend of depreciation continues, it is liable to weigh on the convergence of inflation to its target," the MPC surmised.

The Bank of Israel's own economists project interest rates at 4.75% or 5% in a year's time, while inflation is expected to reach a 3% rate in the second quarter of 2024. The economy is forecast to grow 3% in 2023 and 2024.

