Future H1 Earnings Call Highlights

Future (LON:FUTR) reported a decline in first-half revenue and profit as changes in the search ecosystem weighed on programmatic advertising and e-commerce, but management said growth initiatives launched seven months ago are beginning to offset pressure in parts of the business.

Opening theearnings call Kevin said the company has been “very open” about disruption in search, while emphasizing that the affected area represents 16% of total revenue. He said Future is focused on factors within its control, including new growth initiatives, faster decision-making and discontinuing projects that are not delivering.

“This momentum is paving the way for organic growth,” Kevin said, adding that Future is evolving its business model while seeking to preserve its ability to monetize content effectively and generate cash.

Revenue Falls 8% as Search Disruption Hits Key Lines

Sharjeel Suleman said revenue for the half year was GBP 349 million, down 8% year over year on a reported basis. Organic revenue declined 6%, in line with the company’s prior communication. EBITDA was GBP 83 million, representing a 24% margin, reflecting a changed revenue mix.

Adjusted EPS declined in line with lower profit, although the impact was partly offset by share buybacks. Future generated cash conversion of 109% of EBITDA, and leverage stood at 1.6 times after returning GBP 53 million to shareholders and acquiring SheerLuxe during the period.

Within B2C, website sessions, which affect about 16% of group revenue, fell 15% in the first half. Suleman attributed the decline mainly to the year-over-year increase in AI Overviews, changes in Google Search that push organic results lower on the page, and algorithm updates, including Google Discover’s first algorithm update in February.

Programmatic advertising declined 17%, broadly in line with the drop in sessions. E-commerce revenue fell 24%, driven by lower sessions and fewer unique page views, particularly on high-value technology reviews and buying guides. Suleman said basket size was flat year over year, with inflation offset by fewer high-value purchases.

Direct advertising was a relative bright spot, growing 8% in the half, with a strong second quarter in both the U.S. and U.K. Total advertising declined 3% when programmatic and direct were combined. Suleman said direct advertising is twice the size of programmatic and carries higher pricing.

Magazines, Go.Compare and B2B Show Mixed Trends

Magazine revenue performed ahead of expectations, declining 4% overall. Suleman said subscriptions were flat in the first half, while news trade remained negative due to ongoing changes on the high street. Excluding Dennis books, magazines were down 1%.

Go.Compare generated about GBP 90 million of revenue, representing roughly a quarter of the group. Car insurance revenue declined 5%, reflecting lower quote volumes and switching as insurance premiums fell, partly offset by improved conversion. Suleman said the car market returned to growth in March, helping second-quarter car revenue finish flat. Home insurance remained challenging, but management expects trends to change in the coming months because the home market typically lags car insurance by six to nine months.

Future’s B2B segment generated GBP 24 million of revenue, or 7% of the group. Suleman said trends varied by end market, with more spending from tech, food and infrastructure clients, while education was less active amid changes in U.S. government funding. B2B revenue declined 2% in the second quarter, but the business grew in March and exited the period with positive momentum.

Management Highlights Cash Generation and Capital Allocation

Future generated GBP 91 million in adjusted free cash flow after capital expenditures. Including tax, interest and exceptional items, net cash generation was about GBP 55 million in the first half.

The company spent GBP 40 million to acquire SheerLuxe and returned GBP 53 million through dividends and share buybacks. Net debt rose to GBP 314 million. Suleman said second-half cash generation is typically strong and will be used to pay a top-up on the SheerLuxe acquisition due to its outperformance, complete the current fifth share buyback and reduce net debt.

Suleman said Future’s capital allocation framework remains unchanged: investing to drive organic growth, making bolt-on acquisitions where appropriate, paying an annual dividend and returning excess cash via buybacks while maintaining a conservative approach to leverage.

He also said the board believes the group is “fundamentally undervalued” and is reviewing options to realize value from brands or assets that do not support the strategy.

Strategy Focuses on Brands, Monetization and Efficiency

Kevin said Future’s strategy is built around three pillars: brands and content, monetization and efficiency. He said Future’s human-originated content remains valuable in an environment shaped by AI because audiences and advertisers continue to value trust, expertise and opinion.

Future is working to make its brands more channel-agnostic, moving beyond websites and print into social platforms, apps, podcasts, AI platforms and large language models. Kevin said the company’s goal is to transition brands into “destination brands” that attract audiences across multiple channels and monetize through higher-value advertising and e-commerce.

He cited Kiplinger as a brand in transition, noting it grew email revenue 33% in the half and receives nearly 90% of its audience from non-Google channels. Who What Wear was described as a destination brand, reaching 27 million users a month, with more than 90% of its ads and e-commerce revenue coming directly to Future. SheerLuxe was also described as a destination brand.

Future is also expanding monetization products. Kevin said Future Optic, which helps brands gain visibility in large language models, generated GBP 2 million in the half, with more booked for the second half. Management said it remains on track to deliver GBP 10 million for the full year. Future also launched Helix in March, a data-driven ad targeting product that Kevin said has produced a 21% increase in click-through rates compared with non-Helix ad impressions.

On efficiency, Suleman said Future remains on track to deliver GBP 5 million of savings this year and GBP 20 million by fiscal 2028. He said savings will come from reshaping the business and using technology to automate processes.

Guidance Maintained Despite Volatility

Future maintained its outlook from the pre-close update. Suleman said the company expects organic revenue in FY 2026 to decline by mid-single digits, with declines in programmatic advertising and e-commerce offset by growth initiatives, particularly in direct advertising. EBITDA margin is expected to be 25% to 27%, with EBITDA cash conversion around 90%.

During the Q&A, management said audience trends remain volatile, although the rate of pressure from AI Overviews has become more stable in recent months. Suleman said about 65% of Future’s keywords now have an AI Overview, but the rate of increase has slowed.

Asked about leverage and buybacks, Suleman said the current buyback is ongoing, but the immediate focus is deleveraging toward the company’s 1-times floor. He said the board would reassess future buybacks as cash generation and strategic momentum become clearer.

About Future (LON:FUTR)

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

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