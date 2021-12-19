Markets
Future Group stocks surge 20% after India suspends 2019 Amazon deal

Shares of India's Future Group companies surged 20% on Monday after the country's antitrust agency suspended Amazon.com's 2019 deal with the group in a potential blow to the U.S. e-commerce giant's attempts to block the sale of Future's retail assets to Reliance.

Amazon has for months successfully used the terms of its $200 million investment in Future to block the Indian retailer's attempt to sell retail assets to Reliance for $3.4 billion.

