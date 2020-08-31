Future Group shares jump after Reliance deal for retail arm

BENGALURU, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Shares in Indian conglomerate Future Group's companies jumped on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS said it would buy the group's retail arm in a $3.38 billion deal, including debt.

Future Retail Ltd's FRTL.NS shares surged 17% after the deal, which was announced on Saturday. Future Enterprises Ltd FURE.NS jumped 5% and hit an upper price limit.

Future Lifestyle Fashions FLFL.NS rose 5%, while Future Consumer Ltd FTRE.NS was up 4.8%. Future Supply Chain Solutions FUTE.NS jumped 5%.

Shares in oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance, India's most valuable company, were up 1.1% after the deal.

Reliance's grocery and fashion retail businesses will benefit from Future's "strong" brands, analysts at Anique Stock Broking Ltd in Mumbai said in a client note.

Shares in several Indian banks, which reportedly have exposure to the indebted Future Group, also rose on Monday.

Lenders led by Axis Bank Ltd AXBK.NS have a total exposure of 160 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) to Future Group, the Mint daily reported.

A consortium led by Bank of India BOI.NS has an exposure of 57.50 billion rupees, while Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda Ltd BOB.NS have exposures of 12.5 billion rupees and 7.5 billion rupees, respectively, the newspaper reported, citing data from ICICI Securities.

Shares in state-run Bank of India were up 7.2% in early trading. Axis Bank was up 1.8%, while Bank of Baroda gained 1.3%. The Nifty banking index .NSEBANK was up 1.3% amid an upbeat broader market. .BO

($1 = 73.1400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

