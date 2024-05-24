Future Generation Global Lists New Shares

Future Generation Global Limited (AU:FGG) has released an update.

Future Generation Global Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 883,760 new fully paid ordinary securities to be listed on the ASX. The announcement, dated May 24, 2024, signifies the company’s compliance with ASX Listing Rules and reflects the latest addition to its financial instruments.

