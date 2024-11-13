News & Insights

Future Generation Global Boosts Stake in Morphic Ethical

November 13, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Future Generation Global Limited (AU:FGG) has released an update.

Future Generation Global Limited has increased its voting power in Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited to 11.68% following an on-market buy-back. This change highlights the company’s strategic move to bolster its influence and stake in the fund. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects potential shifts in company dynamics and market positioning.

