Future Generation Director Increases Shareholding

May 27, 2024 — 10:27 pm EDT

Future Generation Australia Limited Stapled Security (AU:FGX) has released an update.

Future Generation Australia Limited has announced a change in the interest of Director Kate Thorley, where she acquired 82 additional Ordinary Shares directly through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, valued at $94.65. The total direct and indirect holdings after the change amount to 184,902 and 2,918 Ordinary Shares, respectively, with no disposals recorded.

