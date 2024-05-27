Future Generation Director Increases Shareholding

Future Generation Australia Limited Stapled Security (AU:FGX) has released an update.

Future Generation Australia Limited has announced a change in the interest of Director Kate Thorley, where she acquired 82 additional Ordinary Shares directly through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, valued at $94.65. The total direct and indirect holdings after the change amount to 184,902 and 2,918 Ordinary Shares, respectively, with no disposals recorded.

For further insights into AU:FGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.