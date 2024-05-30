News & Insights

Future Generation Director Boosts Shareholding

May 30, 2024 — 09:49 pm EDT

Future Generation Global Limited (AU:FGG) has released an update.

Kate Thorley, a director at Future Generation Global Limited, has recently increased her stake in the company through an on-market purchase, acquiring an additional 7,820 ordinary shares indirectly for a total consideration of $10,071.09. This transaction has raised her indirect holdings to 116,237 ordinary shares while maintaining her direct ownership at 14,370 shares. No changes were reported in director’s interests in contracts, and the trades were not conducted during a closed period.

