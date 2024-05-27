News & Insights

Future Generation Director Boosts Shareholding

May 27, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Future Generation Global Limited (AU:FGG) has released an update.

Kate Thorley, a director at Future Generation Global Limited, has increased her direct holdings in the company by acquiring 398 Ordinary Shares through the dividend reinvestment plan, now holding a total of 14,370 direct shares. There were no disposals reported, and the change occurred on May 24, 2024, with the shares valued at $502.89. This financial move reflects the ongoing adjustments in the director’s stake in the firm, signifying confidence and long-term investment in the company’s future.

