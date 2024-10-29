News & Insights

Future Generation Australia’s Director Increases Shareholding

October 29, 2024 — 12:18 am EDT

Future Generation Australia Limited Stapled Security (AU:FGX) has released an update.

Future Generation Australia Limited has announced a significant increase in the shareholding of its director, Stephanie Lai, who recently acquired 100,000 additional ordinary shares, bringing her total to 204,332 shares. This acquisition, valued at $121,500, was made through an on-market purchase, reflecting a strong personal investment in the company’s future prospects.

