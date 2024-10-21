Future Generation Australia Updates Dividend Distribution Details

Future Generation Australia Limited Stapled Security (AU:FGX) has released an update.

Future Generation Australia Limited has updated its announcement regarding the dividend distribution for its fully paid ordinary shares (ASX: FGX), reflecting changes to the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price. This distribution concerns the six-month period ending June 30, 2024, with key dates including a record date on October 17, 2024, and an ex-date on October 16, 2024. Investors and stakeholders should take note of these updates for their financial planning.

