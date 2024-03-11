News & Insights

Future Generation Australia taps former RBA governor as chairman

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

March 11, 2024 — 07:23 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

March 12 (Reuters) - Future Generation Australia FGX.AX said on Tuesday that the country's former central bank governor Philip Lowe would join the investment firm as its new chairman of the board, replacing Mike Baird.

Lowe was the governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) from 2016 to 2023.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.