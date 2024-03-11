Future Generation Australia taps former RBA governor as chairman

March 12 (Reuters) - Future Generation Australia FGX.AX said on Tuesday that the country's former central bank governor Philip Lowe would join the investment firm as its new chairman of the board, replacing Mike Baird.

Lowe was the governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) from 2016 to 2023.

