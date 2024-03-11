Future Generation Australia taps ex-RBA governor Philip Lowe as chairman

Adds details and background from paragraph 2 onwards

March 12 (Reuters) - Future Generation Australia FGX.AX said on Tuesday former central bank governor Philip Lowe would join the Australian investment firm as its new chairman of the board, replacing Mike Baird.

Lowe, who was the governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) during 2016-2023, will join the board as an independent director, effective immediately, and become its chair in May this year after the company's annual general meeting.

Baird, a politician-turned-investment banker is the former premier of New South Wales and would remain on board as an independent director.

"Phil had a front-row seat for the Hawke-Keating reforms, the global financial crisis and the economic policy response to COVID-19 - he's seen it all," said Caroline Gurney, CEO, Future Generation.

This level of experience would be invaluable for shareholders and fund managers, she said.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.