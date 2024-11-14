News & Insights

Future Generation Australia Reports Strong Portfolio Growth

November 14, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Future Generation Australia Limited Stapled Security (AU:FGX) has released an update.

Future Generation Australia Limited announced its investment portfolio performance for October, showing a 13.2% increase year-to-date, outperforming the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index. The company continues its commitment to social investment, with over $43 million invested in Australian non-profits focusing on children and youth at risk over the past decade. Future Generation is opening expressions of interest for partnerships with non-profits to further its impact.

