Future Generation Australia Reports Strong Portfolio Growth

Future Generation Australia Limited announced its investment portfolio performance for October, showing a 13.2% increase year-to-date, outperforming the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index. The company continues its commitment to social investment, with over $43 million invested in Australian non-profits focusing on children and youth at risk over the past decade. Future Generation is opening expressions of interest for partnerships with non-profits to further its impact.

