Future Generation Australia Quotation of New Securities

October 29, 2024 — 03:59 am EDT

Future Generation Australia Limited Stapled Security (AU:FGX) has released an update.

Future Generation Australia Limited has announced the quotation of 960,072 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of their dividend or distribution plan, offering investors new opportunities in the market. The securities will be available for trading from October 29, 2024.

