Future Generation Australia Director Increases Stake

Future Generation Australia Limited has announced a change in the indirect shareholding of its director, Geoff Wilson, through the Wilson Foundation Pty Limited. On November 18, 2024, Wilson acquired 41,046 ordinary shares valued at $50,396.47, bringing his total to 9,378,369 shares. This transaction was conducted as an on-market purchase, reflecting ongoing confidence in the company’s prospects.
