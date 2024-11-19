Future Generation Australia Director Increases Stake

Future Generation Australia Limited Stapled Security (AU:FGX) has released an update.

Future Generation Australia Limited has announced a change in the indirect shareholding of its director, Geoff Wilson, through the Wilson Foundation Pty Limited. On November 18, 2024, Wilson acquired 41,046 ordinary shares valued at $50,396.47, bringing his total to 9,378,369 shares. This transaction was conducted as an on-market purchase, reflecting ongoing confidence in the company’s prospects.

