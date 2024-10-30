Future Generation Australia Director Increases Shareholding

Future Generation Australia Limited Stapled Security (AU:FGX) has released an update.

Future Generation Australia Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of Director Gabriel Radzyminski, who acquired 1,488 ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan, bringing his total holdings to 54,663 shares. The transaction, valued at $1,861.68, reflects the director’s continued commitment to the company. This development is likely to draw attention from investors interested in the company’s stock performance.

