Future Generation Australia Director Increases Shareholding

Future Generation Australia Limited’s Director, Philip Lowe, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 1,399 ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan, bringing his total holdings to 51,399 shares. This move reflects confidence in the company’s growth potential and offers an intriguing insight for investors monitoring insider activities.

