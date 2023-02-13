Future Fund Board of Guardians Cuts Stake in Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Fintel reports that Future Fund Board of Guardians has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.26MM shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB). This represents 6.18% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 42.36MM shares and 9.43% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.87% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rocket Lab USA is $10.06. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 110.87% from its latest reported closing price of $4.77.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Lab USA is $293MM, an increase of 56.80%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Lab USA. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 7.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKLB is 0.38%, an increase of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 280,117K shares. The put/call ratio of RKLB is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Vk Services holds 74,753K shares representing 15.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deer Management Co. holds 65,166K shares representing 13.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,237K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 9.71% over the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 12,273K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vector Capital Management holds 9,623K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XAR - SPDR Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 8,672K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,536K shares, representing a decrease of 21.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA Background Information



Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 105 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand, one of which is currently operational, and a second launch site in Virginia, USA which is expected to become operational by the end of 2021.

