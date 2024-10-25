News & Insights

Future First Technologies Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Power

October 25, 2024 — 12:20 am EDT

Future First Technologies Ltd. (AU:ASV) has released an update.

Future First Technologies Ltd. has seen a reduction in its substantial holding by MA Financial Group Limited, with their voting power decreasing from 6.81% to 5.79%. This change reflects a decrease in the number of ordinary shares held by the financial group, signaling potential shifts in shareholder dynamics.

