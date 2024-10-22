Future First Technologies Director Increases Shareholding

Future First Technologies Ltd. (AU:ASV) has released an update.

Future First Technologies Ltd. has announced a significant change in the holdings of its director, Luke Donnellan, who has acquired an additional 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition comes as part of his appointment terms as a Non-Executive Director, approved at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting. The move increases his total holdings to 2,000,000 shares, reflecting his deepening involvement in the company.

