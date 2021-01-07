Future FinTech Group News: 11 Things to Know About FTFT Stock Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) news for Thursday concerning new copyrights in China has FTFT stock on the rise.

Here’s everything investors need to know about the news boosting FTFT stock today.

The China Copyright Protection Center accepted ten software copyrights submitted by the company.

Future FinTech Group originally submitted these copyrights back in June 2020.

The copyrights cover software the company plans to use in connection with blockchain technology applications.

FTFT is developing an anti-counterfeiting and tracing system with this technology.

It’s going to use this software with its blockchain-based e-commerce platform Chain Cloud Mall.

This has it offering QR codes to track possible counterfeiting efforts.

At the same time, it awards anti-counterfeiting points to customers.

Customers that earn enough points can use them on discounts and other benefits on the e-commerce platform.

Future FinTech Group’s blockchain e-commerce efforts expand to more than just the Chain Cloud Mall.

It also acts as a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida.

The company also has a cross-border e-commerce platform as well as an incubator for blockchain-based application projects.

Zhi Yan, general manager of the Chain Cloud Mall, said this about the news boosting FTFT stock.

“The system we built is simply a blockchain based credit point reward and settlement center for our online shopping mall. Anti-counterfeiting and rewarding system in e-commerce is only the first application of this technology. Our supply chain system, contract farming system, and order management system may also use this technology.”

FTFT stock was up 59.5% as of Thursday morning.

