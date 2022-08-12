Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) May Not Be Profitable But It Seems To Be Managing Its Debt Just Fine, Anyway

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Future FinTech Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2022 Future FinTech Group had US$4.84m of debt, an increase on US$494.6k, over one year. But it also has US$55.4m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$50.6m net cash.

NasdaqCM:FTFT Debt to Equity History August 12th 2022

How Strong Is Future FinTech Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Future FinTech Group had liabilities of US$10.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.66m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$55.4m and US$15.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$57.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Future FinTech Group's balance sheet is almost as strong as Fort Knox. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Simply put, the fact that Future FinTech Group has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Future FinTech Group will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Future FinTech Group wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 16,073%, to US$29m. When it comes to revenue growth, that's like nailing the game winning 3-pointer!

So How Risky Is Future FinTech Group?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Future FinTech Group had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$19m of cash and made a loss of US$13m. With only US$50.6m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. The good news for shareholders is that Future FinTech Group has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Future FinTech Group .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.