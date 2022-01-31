Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Future FinTech Group Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. Future FinTech Group has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$53m in cash it held at September 2021. Importantly, its cash burn was US$9.6m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2021 it had 5.5 years of cash runway. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

NasdaqCM:FTFT Debt to Equity History January 31st 2022

How Is Future FinTech Group's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Future FinTech Group doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$13m in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. While it hardly paints a picture of imminent growth, the fact that it has reduced its cash burn by 30% over the last year suggests some degree of prudence. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how Future FinTech Group is building its business over time.

Can Future FinTech Group Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Future FinTech Group to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Future FinTech Group's cash burn of US$9.6m is about 20% of its US$47m market capitalisation. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is Future FinTech Group's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Future FinTech Group's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its cash burn relative to its market cap does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, Future FinTech Group has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

