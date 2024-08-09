Future Fintech Appoints Hu Li To Replace Shanchun Huang As CEO And President

(RTTNews) - Future Fintech Group Inc. (FTFT) announced Friday that its Board of Directors approved the appointment of Hu Li as Chief Executive Officer, President and a member of the Board of the Company, effective August 5, 2024.

Li will be fully responsible for the operation and management of the Company, helping it to expand internationally, manage its investment and financing activities, and promote the Company's continued strategic transformation and development.

Li replaces Shanchun Huang as Chief Executive Officer effective August 5, 2024. Huang resigned as CEO, President and a member of the Board for personal reasons, and not because of any disagreement with the Company, its management or its directors.

Li has served as a director and CEO of FTFT International Securities and Futures Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company since January 2024, and as Corporate Secretary of the Company since June 2019.

Since September 2021, he has served as an independent Director of Shineco Inc. (SISI). Li served as the chief supervisor of Anhui Yihai Mining Equipment Co., Ltd., a public company in China, from February 2018 to July 2021.

From September 2015 to February 2018, Li served as the Vice General Manager of Shaanxi Huipu Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.