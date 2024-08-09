News & Insights

Markets
FTFT

Future Fintech Appoints Hu Li To Replace Shanchun Huang As CEO And President

August 09, 2024 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Future Fintech Group Inc. (FTFT) announced Friday that its Board of Directors approved the appointment of Hu Li as Chief Executive Officer, President and a member of the Board of the Company, effective August 5, 2024.

Li will be fully responsible for the operation and management of the Company, helping it to expand internationally, manage its investment and financing activities, and promote the Company's continued strategic transformation and development.

Li replaces Shanchun Huang as Chief Executive Officer effective August 5, 2024. Huang resigned as CEO, President and a member of the Board for personal reasons, and not because of any disagreement with the Company, its management or its directors.

Li has served as a director and CEO of FTFT International Securities and Futures Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company since January 2024, and as Corporate Secretary of the Company since June 2019.

Since September 2021, he has served as an independent Director of Shineco Inc. (SISI). Li served as the chief supervisor of Anhui Yihai Mining Equipment Co., Ltd., a public company in China, from February 2018 to July 2021.

From September 2015 to February 2018, Li served as the Vice General Manager of Shaanxi Huipu Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.