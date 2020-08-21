Future Enterprises defaults on bonds

MUMBAI, Aug 21 (IFR) - Future Enterprises, owned by Indian billionaire Kishore Biyani, failed to make an interest payment on rupee bonds due on August 16.

The retailer said in a release on the BSE that its efforts to mobilise funds to make the payment led to the delay in reporting the default.

The total outstanding amount on the bonds is Rs2.65bn (US$35m). The bonds had a coupon of 9.60% or Rs126.5m, payable on a half-yearly basis from February 16 and August 16 each year.

Care Ratings has cut the rating on the rupee notes to default, citing a weakening of the retailer's business and financial risk profile caused by India's extended lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Investors are now waiting to see if Future Retail, also owned by Biyani, can make the coupon payment on its debut dollar bonds within the grace period that expires on August 22.

The first coupon payment of US$13.4m on the US$500m 5.6% 2025 bonds was due on July 22, but the company proposed to make the coupon payment within 30 days from the interest due date, citing the terms of the bond offering. It did not elaborate on where the funds would come from.

Future Retail operates more than 1,500 stores in India and owns several supermarket brands, including budget department and grocery chain Big Bazaar.

Shares of Future Retail have rallied 14% in the past week following news reports that oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries is close to acquiring Future Group's retail unit.

(This story will appear in the August 22 issue of IFR Magazine)

