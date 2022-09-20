Future Confirms CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne Has Not Resigned But Plans To Step Down By End Of 2023

(RTTNews) - In response to recent press speculation and share price movement, Future plc (FUTR.L), a platform for specialist media, confirmed on Tuesday that CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne has not resigned. However, she has informally indicated that she would like to step down by the end of 2023.

Future noted that Byng-Thorne joined the business in November 2013 and is approaching 9 years at the Group.

Future had made it clear in last year's annual report that CEO succession planning was an ongoing focus of the Board and Nomination Committee.

