Future Battery Minerals Issues New Performance Rights

May 24, 2024 — 03:47 am EDT

Auroch Minerals Ltd. (AU:FBM) has released an update.

Future Battery Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 120,967,744 new unquoted performance rights, as detailed in their Appendix 3G filing dated May 24, 2024. These securities, which are not intended for ASX quotation, represent a significant addition to the company’s unlisted equity.

