Future Battery Minerals Issues New Options

Future Battery Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 15 million unlisted options, set to be issued on May 24, 2024. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be quoted on the ASX. This move indicates an expansion in the company’s equity base, potentially signifying growth or incentive strategies.

