Future Battery Minerals Identifies Key Lithium Targets

Future Battery Minerals Ltd has identified significant lithium targets at its Miriam Lithium Project following a successful soil sampling program. The company discovered an extended lithium anomaly and four new anomalous zones, setting the stage for a drilling program in early 2025. With strong financial backing, FBM is strategically positioned to capitalize on these promising exploration opportunities.

