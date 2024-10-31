Future Battery Minerals Halts Trading for Major Announcement

Auroch Minerals Ltd. (AU:FBM) has released an update.

Future Battery Minerals Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities, pending an announcement about the sale of the Nevada Lithium Project. This pause in trading is set to last until the market opens on November 5, 2024, or until the announcement is made. Investors are keenly watching for updates that could impact the company’s stock valuation.

