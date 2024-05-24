Future Battery Minerals Eyes ASX Listing

Auroch Minerals Ltd. (AU:FBM) has released an update.

Future Battery Minerals Limited has announced the application for quotation of 4,500,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, with an issue date of May 24, 2024. The application follows procedures set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules and is part of a transaction previously communicated to the market.

For further insights into AU:FBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.