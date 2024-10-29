Future Battery Minerals Expands Lithium Targets at Miriam

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Future Battery Minerals Ltd has unveiled promising geochemical results from its recent soil sampling at the Miriam Lithium Project, expanding a key lithium anomaly and identifying four new zones for potential drilling. With preparations underway for a drilling program in the first half of 2025, the company is poised for resource growth in the lithium-rich Western Australian Goldfields. Boosted by a strong cash position, Future Battery Minerals is strategically advancing its exploration efforts in this highly prospective region.

For further insights into AU:CZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.