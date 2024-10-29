News & Insights

Future Battery Minerals Expands Lithium Targets at Miriam

October 29, 2024

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Future Battery Minerals Ltd has unveiled promising geochemical results from its recent soil sampling at the Miriam Lithium Project, expanding a key lithium anomaly and identifying four new zones for potential drilling. With preparations underway for a drilling program in the first half of 2025, the company is poised for resource growth in the lithium-rich Western Australian Goldfields. Boosted by a strong cash position, Future Battery Minerals is strategically advancing its exploration efforts in this highly prospective region.

