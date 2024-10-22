Future Battery Minerals Expands Lithium Exploration in WA

Auroch Minerals Ltd. (AU:FBM) has released an update.

Future Battery Minerals Ltd reported significant advancements in its lithium projects during the September 2024 quarter, with notable drilling success at the Kangaroo Hills Lithium Project extending the Big Red pegmatite and new pegmatite targets identified at the Miriam Lithium Project. The company also expanded its landholdings in Western Australia’s Goldfields, enhancing its potential for lithium and gold discoveries. With a strong cash position and no debt, Future Battery Minerals is well-positioned for further exploration activities.

