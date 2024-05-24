News & Insights

Future Battery Issues 7M Unquoted Performance Rights

May 24, 2024 — 03:47 am EDT

Auroch Minerals Ltd. (AU:FBM) has released an update.

Future Battery Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 7 million unquoted performance rights on May 24, 2024, under an employee incentive scheme. These rights are part of the company’s internal remuneration policy and are not intended to be listed on the ASX.

