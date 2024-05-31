Future Battery Director’s Stake Shifts Notably

News & Insights

Auroch Minerals Ltd. (AU:FBM) has released an update.

Neville Power, a director at Future Battery Minerals Limited, has significantly altered his interest in the company with recent acquisitions of shares and various performance rights. Power’s transactions included the indirect purchase of over 5 million shares and the acquisition of 17 million performance rights and unlisted options, with various expiry dates. The changes, reported under the ASX listing rules, occurred between May 24 and May 30, 2024, with share prices ranging from $0.04 to $0.055.

