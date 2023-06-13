Futura Granted FDA Approval For OTC Marketing Of MED3000 Gel For Erectile Dysfunction

(RTTNews) - Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) announced on Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA has granted over-the-counter sale or OTC marketing authorization for its MED3000 topical gel formulation for the treatment of erectile dysfunction as a de novo medical device.

The pharma company with a special focus on sexual health said MED3000 gel could now be legally marketed in the US, without a prescription. Trials have proved a 10-minute onset of action for the gel.

MED3000 has already been approved as the pan-European clinically proven topical treatment for erectile dysfunction and is currently available OTC in Belgium and the UK.

Futura has signed multiple commercial agreements in the European Economic Area, the UK, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, and the Middle East. Initial launches were commenced under the brand name Eroxon in March 2023.

The company also said it has raised 4,375,000 pounds to fund the future commercialization of MED3000 via a warrant exercise by a large institutional shareholder.

