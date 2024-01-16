FUTU vs. PLTR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Technology Services stocks have likely encountered both Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Palantir Technologies Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that FUTU likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than PLTR has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

FUTU currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.37, while PLTR has a forward P/E of 57.06. We also note that FUTU has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96.

Another notable valuation metric for FUTU is its P/B ratio of 2.39. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PLTR has a P/B of 11.15.

These metrics, and several others, help FUTU earn a Value grade of B, while PLTR has been given a Value grade of D.

FUTU sticks out from PLTR in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that FUTU is the better option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

