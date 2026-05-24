Futu Stock Plunged 30% on Regulatory News. This Investor Was Already Out

Key Points

Tree Line Advisors sold 370,000 shares of Futu Holdings last quarter; the estimated trade value was $57.52 million based on average quarterly prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value declined by $60.76 million due to the full exit.

The change represented 24.7% of Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd.'s reported 13F AUM.

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On May 14, 2026, Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. disclosed a full exit from Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU), selling 370,000 shares in an estimated $57.52 million trade based on quarterly average pricing. Futu Holdings delivers digital brokerage and wealth management solutions to retail and institutional investors across international markets.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 14, 2026, Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. sold its entire 370,000-share stake in Futu Holdings. The estimated transaction value was $57.52 million, calculated using the average closing price for the January–March 2026 quarter. The fund's quarter-end value in Futu Holdings decreased by $60.76 million, reflecting both sale activity and share price changes.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: NBIS: $98.72 million (42.4% of AUM) NYSE: SE: $73.61 million (31.6% of AUM) NYSE: CPNG: $60.26 million (25.9% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Futu Holdings were priced at $89.76, down 20% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28% in the same period.

The prior Futu Holdings position was 13.8% of Tree Line Advisors’ AUM at the end of the previous quarter.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.92 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.45 billion Dividend Yield 3% Price (as of Friday) $89.76

Company snapshot

FUTU offers digitalized securities brokerage, margin financing, and wealth management product distribution through Futubull and Moomoo platforms.

The firm generates revenue primarily from brokerage commissions, margin interest, and the distribution of wealth management products.

It targets retail and institutional investors in Hong Kong and international markets seeking online access to capital markets and financial products.

Futu Holdings is a leading digital financial services provider with a focus on online brokerage and wealth management solutions. The company leverages technology-driven platforms to streamline securities trading and investment product distribution for a broad client base. With a strong presence in Hong Kong and expanding international reach, Futu's integrated ecosystem and active user community provide a competitive advantage in the evolving capital markets landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

This type of sale and the caution likely around it seems notable in hindsight. Given that Futu represented nearly 14% of Tree Line's portfolio before the exit, the decision to sell completely rather than simply trim suggests a meaningful shift in conviction, and that conviction seemingly paid off. On Friday, Futu disclosed that China's securities regulator proposed penalties totaling roughly RMB1.85 billion, or about $271 million, related to certain mainland China operations. Regulators also proposed a personal fine against founder and CEO Li Hua (of nearly $184,000) and said certain activities could be required to cease or be rectified. The stock fell roughly 30% following the announcement.



Management emphasized that the company has already implemented rectification measures and noted that mainland China-funded accounts represented about 13% of total funded accounts as of the first quarter, while overseas accounts continue growing steadily. Operations outside mainland China remain unaffected.



Investors might get a clearer picture when Futu reports first-quarter results on Thursday. For long-term shareholders, the key question is no longer customer growth, at least for now. It's whether regulatory uncertainty remains a temporary setback or becomes a lasting constraint on one of China's most successful digital brokerages.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sea Limited. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.